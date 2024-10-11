Icelandic owner’s new purser-trawler wraps up sea trials

The DNV-classed Hakon is also equipped for purse seining. It will soon be delivered to Iceland and will replace an earlier similarly named vessel that was completed for the same owner in 2001.

The newer Hakon has an LOA of 75.4 metres, a moulded beam of 16.5 metres, a depth of 6.15 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,900. Accommodation is available for 15 personnel.