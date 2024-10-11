Icelandic owner’s new purser-trawler wraps up sea trials
Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Skibsværft has completed conducting sea trials of a new pelagic and demersal trawler ordered by Iceland-based fishing company Gjögur.
The DNV-classed Hakon is also equipped for purse seining. It will soon be delivered to Iceland and will replace an earlier similarly named vessel that was completed for the same owner in 2001.
The newer Hakon has an LOA of 75.4 metres, a moulded beam of 16.5 metres, a depth of 6.15 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,900. Accommodation is available for 15 personnel.
Power is provided by a 5,200kW main engine driving a 4,000mm propeller to deliver a speed of approximately 16 knots. Electrical power for the onboard systems is supplied by C32 and C18 generators from Caterpillar.
The vessel also boasts deck equipment consisting of SeaQuest cranes and hydraulic winches. The freezing and catch handling equipment meanwhile includes two Cflow vacuum tanks and two FrioNordica 1,300kW RSW plants.