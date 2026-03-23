AWARDS 2025 | Best Multi-Purpose Fishing Boat – Kaitiaki – Southerly Designs, Tideline Boats & Toura Boat Craft

Taylor remarked that the year 2025 saw a variety of shipyards complete and deliver 18 vessels from Southerly Designs’ portfolio, while another 12 newbuilding projects were commenced. The company has also been continuing efforts in relation to sales prospects and tender submissions, as well as additional work through refit, upgrades and stability analysis to name a few.

“Shipbuilding has always been cyclical,” said Taylor. “We are dealing with long-term assets, the utilisation and profitability of which can fluctuate markedly due to broader economic trends. Southerly Designs always aim to spread work over a number of different sectors and markets to help smooth out these cycles. We have expanded and increased our reach over the last few years, and while we are currently seeing a contraction in some sectors, others are continuing to perform well.”

Taylor commented that the large number of vessels in design and construction at any given time along with a variety of smaller projects certainly keeps the company busy, and that there is, “never a dull moment managing this workload across a small team.”

Even as Southerly Designs continues to expand its orderbook, it continues its observations of developments in key markets particularly in the commercial fishing industry, as Taylor himself explained.

“Fisheries in advanced nations are increasingly regulated. Overall the number of fishing boats operating tends to decrease while the newbuilds become fewer but are often larger, and certainly more sophisticated. I do expect to see this trend continuing, along with the continued consolidation of fisheries and fewer vessels operating.”

Tideline meanwhile believes sustainability and regulation will drive change in the industry as global governance continues to reduce overfishing through various treaties and fishing subsidies.

“Digital tech and automation for remote monitoring, AI machine learning, and smart sensors that help detect fish can reduce fuel consumption and further improve the efficiency of commercial fishing operations.”