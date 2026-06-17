AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Trawler/Seiner – Tronderbas – Westcon Yards

This modern combination purse seiner and pelagic trawler was delivered to a local owner by Westcon Yards in Norway.

Strengthened for harsh North Atlantic conditions, she features an advanced hybrid propulsion system, centred around a 7,020kW main engine supported by a 1,243kWh battery pack. This setup enables peak shaving, reduced generator use, and a special “green unloading” mode where the vessel can operate entirely on battery and shore power, cutting fuel consumption by up to 20per cent.

The flexible deck layout allows rapid switching between purse seining and pelagic trawling operations. Trønderbas replaces an older vessel of the same name and will primarily target herring, mackerel, haddock, and blue whiting in the North Atlantic.