VESSEL REVIEW | Tronderbas – Norway's Ivan Ulsund Rederi to operate new seiner/trawler in North Atlantic
Turkey’s Norse Shipyard and Norwegian counterpart Westcon Yards have delivered a new combination purse seiner and pelagic trawler to Norwegian seafood company Ivan Ulsund Rederi.
Trønderbas was designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class requirements. The vessel’s hull was completed at Norse Shipyard while final outfitting took place in Westcon’s facilities in Norway. The hull has been strengthened to withstand extreme conditions in the North Atlantic.
The newbuild has a length of 74 metres (240 feet), a moulded beam of 16 metres (54 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 9.3 metres (31 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,924, a net tonnage of 877, and space for 15 crewmembers.
Catch is kept in RSW tanks where the temperature can be maintained at minus two degrees Celsius to preserve quality.
Hybrid propulsion with a selection of operating modes
The vessel's hybrid propulsion arrangement includes a 7,020kW (9,410hp) main diesel engine, bow and stern thrusters, and a 1,243kWh battery pack that can be used for peak shaving, thus allowing for reduced dependence on the auxiliary generators. The vessel can also achieve “green unloading” wherein battery and shore power can be combined to supply all of the onboard electrical requirements.
Electric operating mode, which can be employed for brief durations, has the added benefit of generating reduced noise, hence minimising impact on marine life in the surrounding waters.
The propulsion can deliver a service speed of 17 knots while an integrated vessel management system supplied by Smart Automation helps the hybrid setup reduce the vessel’s overall fuel consumption. It also ensures full control of the RSW system.
The main engine draws fuel from a 400-cubic-metre (88,000-gallon) tank to permit extended voyages while a separate 60-cubic-metre (13,000-gallon) tank can hold freshwater. The hybrid setup enables the main engine to consume up to 20 per cent less fuel compared to a conventional diesel powerplant arrangement.
Safe and easy switching between seining and trawling
The deck can be easily reconfigured depending on the type of fishing method to be used. Hydraulic cranes and conveyors allow catch to be coursed directly to the RSW tanks after being brought on board, thus reducing manpower requirements as well as the risk of injury.
In compliance with traceability requirements, electronic monitoring systems are fitted to facilitate real-time data logging of catch.
The crew facilities include a mess, a galley, a lounge, cabins, a gym, and a captain’s office. The interior systems meanwhile include a refuse compactor from Delitek.
Trønderbas has since replaced a 1999-built, similarly named vessel in the Ivan Ulsund Rederi fleet. The sixth vessel in the same owner’s fleet to bear the name, she will primarily be used for catching pelagic species such as herring, haddock, mackerel, and blue whiting.