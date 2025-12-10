VESSEL REVIEW | Tronderbas – Norway's Ivan Ulsund Rederi to operate new seiner/trawler in North Atlantic

The newbuild has a length of 74 metres (240 feet), a moulded beam of 16 metres (54 feet), a draught of 7.9 metres (26 feet), a depth of 9.3 metres (31 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,924, a net tonnage of 877, and space for 15 crewmembers.

Catch is kept in RSW tanks where the temperature can be maintained at minus two degrees Celsius to preserve quality.