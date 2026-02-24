AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Trawler – Hulda Bjornsdottir – Armon Shipyard
This impressive, modern, steel-hulled demersal twin-rig trawler was recently delivered to a customer in Iceland by Spain’s Armon Shipyard.
The low-rpm propeller and optimised underwater profile (including flared bow) enhance fuel efficiency and manoeuvrability in the rough North Atlantic, while the shallow draught enables access to varied fishing grounds without compromising stability.
Key unique features include high bollard pull for efficient towing, advanced deck and fish-processing machinery and redundant power generation, positioning Hulda Björnsdóttir as a highly capable asset for sustainable Icelandic demersal fisheries.
"It integrates the latest technologies across all its systems, including navigation, propulsion, emissions control, fishing equipment, and energy recovery systems," Rosa Maria Manjon, Project Manager and Naval Architect at Armon Shipyard, told Baird Maritime.
Manjon added that the vessel's construction posed challenges that varied in nature. Particularly in the case of Hulda Björnsdóttir, these were mainly related to the arrangement of equipment in the engine room and the integration of different systems.
"Each fishing vessel presents different challenges because the design is tailor-made to meet each client’s specific requirements. In all projects, we learn useful lessons that allow us to continue improving day by day."
Learning lessons through vessel construction and improving upon earlier works will prove valuable in keeping pace with the commercial fishing industry, which Manjon believes will place a greater emphasis on sustainability, efficiency, and technological integration.
"Key trends and advancements likely to shape the sector include: automation and digitalisation; sustainability and resource management; propulsion and energy efficiency; data integration and predictive analytics; advanced catching and processing technologies; and global regulatory compliance and traceability."
Armon stands ready to explore opportunities brought about by these advancements, as the company has had "a solid and encouraging year" last 2025, according to Ricardo Garcia, the Armon Group's Commercial Director.
"Activity across our yards has remained strong, with a healthy order book that builds on the momentum of the past few years," he told Baird Maritime.
"Compared to the immediate post-pandemic period, the market is now more selective, but also more mature: clients are better prepared, projects are more clearly defined, and there is a strong focus on lifecycle value rather than just initial cost."
Garcia said that Armon has seen consistent demand in key segments such as offshore support, fishing, tugs, and specialised vessels, particularly those requiring high levels of customisation and technical reliability.
"Overall, business in 2025 confirmed the resilience of the workboat sector, and I remain cautiously but firmly optimistic about the future. The fundamentals—fleet renewal, regulatory pressure, and growing maritime activity—are clearly in our favour."
