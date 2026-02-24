AWARDS 2025 | Best Medium Trawler – Hulda Bjornsdottir – Armon Shipyard

"It integrates the latest technologies across all its systems, including navigation, propulsion, emissions control, fishing equipment, and energy recovery systems," Rosa Maria Manjon, Project Manager and Naval Architect at Armon Shipyard, told Baird Maritime.

Manjon added that the vessel's construction posed challenges that varied in nature. Particularly in the case of Hulda Björnsdóttir, these were mainly related to the arrangement of equipment in the engine room and the integration of different systems.

"Each fishing vessel presents different challenges because the design is tailor-made to meet each client’s specific requirements. In all projects, we learn useful lessons that allow us to continue improving day by day."