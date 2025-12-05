VESSEL REVIEW | Hulda Bjornsdottir – Iceland's Thorbjorn acquires new demersal twin-rig trawler

The newbuild has a steel hull, a length of 58 metres (190 feet), a moulded beam of 13.6 metres (44.6 feet), a draught of 6.9 metres (23 feet), a depth of 10.8 metres (35.4 feet), a deadweight of 797, a fishroom that can house 720 tubs of 1,000 litres (220 gallons) each, and space for 15 crewmembers.

A 2,380kW (3,190hp) MAN 7L27/38 low-speed main engine drives a 5,000mm three-bladed controllable-pitch propeller via a Reintjes gearbox to deliver a bollard pull of 61 tonnes and a speed of 15 knots.