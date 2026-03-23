Construction completed on new crab boat for Russia's TRK

The propulsion arrangement consists of a 1,620kW main engine, a 400kW bow thruster, two 544kW generators, and a 92kW emergency generator. The propulsion will allow the vessel to reach speeds of up to 12.6 knots, whilst more economical cruising will yield an endurance of 40 days, allowing the crew to maximise catch on each trip to satisfy quotas more efficiently.

The vessel is equipped for trapping and storage of live crab in nine RSW tanks with a total volume of 640 cubic metres to allow the transport of between 110 and 120 tonnes of catch.

Bukhta Natal'i was designed in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.