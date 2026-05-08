New Barents Sea crab boat delivered to Russian owner

The Krasnoye Sormovo division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has delivered a new crab fishing vessel ordered by the North-Western Fishing Consortium.
Kildin is the second in the five-strong Project KSP01 series designed by the Marine Engineering Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules covering operation in the Barents Sea. Series lead vessel Vaigach was handed over by Krasnoye Sormovo to the same owner in 2023.
Kildin has a length of 61.9 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a maximum draught of 6.4 metres. Power is provided by a 2,720kW main engine while a 940kW generator and a 350kW generator will supply electricity for the various onboard systems.
The vessel also has an onboard factory with a rated processing output of 60 tonnes of Kamchatka crab and 30 tonnes of snow crab per day.
The fishing equipment will allow crab catching in water depths of between 20 and 400 metres, A 60-cubic metre tank will be used for storing live crab while the freezer hold will have a capacity of 1,000 cubic metres. Two three-tonne cranes will be used for handling crab pots.
Kildin was originally scheduled for delivery in the autumn of 2025.