New Russian crab boat enters final sea trials

The Krasnoye Sormovo division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has begun conducting the final sea trials of a new crab fishing vessel ordered by the North-Western Fishing Consortium.

Kildin is the second in the five-strong Project KSP01 series designed by the Marine Engineering Bureau in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules covering operation in the Barents Sea. Series lead vessel Vaigach was handed over by Krasnoye Sormovo to the same owner in 2023.

Kildin has a length of 61.9 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and a maximum draught of 6.4 metres. Power is provided by a 2,720kW main engine while a 940kW generator and a 350kW generator will supply electricity for the various onboard systems.