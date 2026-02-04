AWARDS 2025 | Best Tuna Pole Vessel – Tightline – Sachal Shipyard

Even with the optimism, Stevens admitted that there will be prevailing issues in the commercial fishing industry in the future such as increasing costs and regulations becoming stricter, thus necessitating that vessels be built to be more efficient and capable of doing more with the same or fewer resources.

"For us, that is an exciting challenge, as it allows us to bring bold ideas into practice and see them come to life in working vessels. We expect to see significantly more advanced technology in every aspect of commercial fishing, from fishing systems and catch handling to energy management and navigation.

"Without embracing these advances, vessels will struggle to keep up with market and regulatory demands. Efficiency, smart integration of systems, and better data will be key differentiators."