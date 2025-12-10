VESSEL REVIEW | Tightline – Bespoke tuna pole vessel built for South Africa's coastal waters

Sachal Shipyard in South Africa recently completed construction of a new tuna fishing vessel.

The 14.5- by five-metre (47.6- by 16-foot) Tightline is a category A-rated tuna pole vessel intended to operate all around the coast of South Africa, including offshore tuna grounds.

“Her typical duties include searching for and tracking tuna schools, catching and maintaining live bait, and conducting intensive pole-and-line fishing operations over extended periods,” Nic Stevens, Yard Manager at Sachal Shipyard, told Baird Maritime. “She is designed to cope with the often demanding sea and weather conditions associated with offshore tuna fisheries, while allowing the crew to work efficiently and safely.”

This vessel is based on Sachal Shipyard’s earlier series of 15-metre tuna pole fishing vessels, with Tightline representing the latest evolution in the design. According to Stevens, each newbuild in the range focused on improving efficiency, performance, catch quality and crew comfort, while also accommodating the specific operational requirements of each owner.

“Tightline is designed as an under-25 GRT vessel that can still carry a large quantity of tuna in RSW tanks. Working within the under-25 GRT constraint is a key part of the design philosophy, as this keeps manning costs low under SAMSA regulations – the vessel can operate with one certificated officer as master, with the rest of the complement as crew/fishermen.”

Stevens admitted, however, that the GRT limitation strictly caps enclosed volume, so the yard had to make prudent use of every available bit of space in order to fit in the crew accommodation, the galley, the heads, the machinery space, the wheelhouse, and the fish hold coamings without compromising comfort or safety.

The vessel was built to satisfy her owner’s requirements for excellent stability to reduce crew fatigue, maximum refrigerated fish tank volume within the tonnage and length constraints, and the range and capability to hunt tuna in areas far from the home port.