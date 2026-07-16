Russia's Globus deploys new longliner on maiden fishing voyage

Russian fishing company Globus has deployed its newest freezer longliner on its maiden fishing voyage.

Marlin (Марлин) is the second vessel under the Project MT1112XL series of freezer longliners designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Marin Teknikk and built by Russia's state-owned Severnaya Verf. Gandvik-1 (Гандвик-1), the first example in the series, was delivered to Russian fishing company Virma in 2025.

The newbuild will sail for the Barents Sea, where she will undergo additional operational testing before conducting fishing activities.