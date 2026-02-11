Norway's Leinebris takes delivery of new longliner/seiner

Norwegian fishing company Leinebris recently took delivery of a new fishing vessel capable of longlining, seining, and net fishing.
The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel, which is also named Leinebris, has an LOA of 67.3 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and electrically-driven deck equipment to help minimise environmental impact. The vessel is able to seamlessly switch between longlining, seining, and net fishing for maximum efficiency.
A Carsoe fish processing package includes heading and gutting stations, freezers, and equipment for silage production and handling of by-products.
The vessel is also equipped with a large battery pack and three diesel generators. Other facilities include covered working decks, a moonpool, RSW tanks for storing live catch, and accommodation for up to 25 people.
The diesel-electric propulsion arrangement also includes azimuthing thrusters supplied by Brunvoll.
Leinebris will replace a 2015-built, slightly smaller vessel of the same name in the owner's current fleet. The newer vessel will focus on Norwegian whitefish.