Norway's Leinebris takes delivery of new longliner/seiner

Norwegian fishing company Leinebris recently took delivery of a new fishing vessel capable of longlining, seining, and net fishing.

The Skipsteknisk-designed vessel, which is also named Leinebris, has an LOA of 67.3 metres, a beam of 15 metres, and electrically-driven deck equipment to help minimise environmental impact. The vessel is able to seamlessly switch between longlining, seining, and net fishing for maximum efficiency.

A Carsoe fish processing package includes heading and gutting stations, freezers, and equipment for silage production and handling of by-products.