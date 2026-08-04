VESSEL REVIEW | Cowa – Australian salmon farmer's new workboat to take on harvest support and personnel transfers

Australia’s Lyndcraft Boats has handed over a new workboat to local customer Huon Aquaculture.

The workboat has been named Cowa in honour of Huon employee Brett “Cowabunga” Able, who has worked with the company for 35 years. She will be operated at Huon’s salmon farming site in Strahan on Tasmania’s west coast.

She replaces an older, smaller single-jet vessel, providing increased capability and versatility. The vessel forms part of Huon’s broader fleet renewal program and is the first unit in a new series of workboats developed specifically for the company.