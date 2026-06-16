VESSEL REVIEW | Ottalauss – Compact waterjet workboat to support salmon farming in southern Australia

Australia’s Huon Aquaculture has taken delivery of a new general-purpose workboat built by local company Lyndcraft Boats.

Ottalauss was designed by Australia/New Zealand naval architecture firm Oceantech to be capable of supporting Huon’s fish farming operations in southern Tasmania.

The vessel was built for 24-hour operations, in part due to the fact that performing certain routines (such as harvesting) at night would provide a higher level of animal welfare. Abundant deck lighting and adequate deck space meanwhile help facilitate a safe working environment in these conditions, as does a dedicated external helm, which is particularly useful when working in close proximity to pens.

“Ottalauss follows Huon’s Viking-inspired naming tradition of her predecessors,” Oceantech told Baird Maritime.

The designer remarked that the name is a combination of the Norse words ótti (“fear”) and laus (“free from”/”without”), hence the name translating into “fearless” and, “suit[ing] the vessel’s unfazed confrontation with 24-hour operations in the ‘roaring forties’" [strong westerly winds at latitudes between 40 and 50 degrees south of the equator, –ed].