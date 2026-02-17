VESSEL CONVERSION | AQS Merlin – Delousing boat upgraded for general firm farm support duties

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has completed upgrading work on a lice treatment vessel to enable her to take on a new role as a service platform.

Owned by Norwegian aquaculture services company AQS, the Lloyd’s Register-classed AQS Merlin underwent the conversion works at Vard Søviknes.

The vessel was originally built in 2008 in Malaysia as Guard Merlin, a platform supply vessel (PSV) intended to support clients in the offshore oil and gas industry. In the succeeding years, she was successively reconfigured to take on other roles such as offshore towing and was eventually modified for delousing duties at fish farms in Norway in 2016.