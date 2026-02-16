Shrimp overtakes oil as Ecuador’s top export in 2025

Ecuadorean shrimp exports rose 20 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to $8.4 billion, a record driven by a temporary boost from higher US tariffs and steady sector investment in recent years, the head of the aquaculture industry association said. Last year's level of revenue made shrimp Ecuador’s top export, overtaking oil in the country long focused on crude.

In 2024, shrimp sales totalled about $7 billion, according to the government. Tariffs imposed on India, the United States’ biggest shrimp supplier, by the Trump administration helped boost Ecuador's sales, as it faced a lower tariff rate, said Jose Antonio Camposano, president of Ecuador’s Aquaculture Chamber.

“It was a marginal effect because it only impacted the United States,” Camposano said in an interview over the weekend. “We’ll have to see what happens this year with the new tariffs that are imposed.”

Trump said early this month he had reached a trade deal with India that sharply cuts US tariffs on Indian goods in exchange for New Delhi easing trade barriers and halting purchases of Russian oil, shifting them to the United States and potentially to Venezuela. Camposano said China remains Ecuador’s main shrimp market, buying around 48 per cent of its output.