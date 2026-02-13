Scottish salmon remains UK's top seafood export with £828m sales in 2025

Figures published on Thursday by HM Revenue and Customs confirm Scottish salmon remains the UK’s top food export, ahead of cheese and other popular British products such as lamb and beef.

Salmon Scotland said the 2025 total is a record volume sold at 111,000 tonnes, up nine per cent. By volume, Scottish salmon is the single largest export passing through Heathrow Airport, where it is transported on scheduled flights to international destinations to maintain freshness.

France continues to be the largest export market for Scottish salmon, accounting for 42 per cent of total export value, followed closely by the United States at 40 per cent.