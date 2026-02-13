Scottish salmon remains UK's top seafood export with £828m sales in 2025
Scottish salmon remains the UK’s top food export, with international sales of £828 million (US$1.12 billion) in 2025, trade association Salmon Scotland reported earlier this week.
Growth of more than 18 per cent was seen in Asian markets, with particularly strong demand in China and Vietnam.
Produced in waters off the north west Highlands, Argyll and Bute, the Western Isles, Orkney, and Shetland, Scottish salmon was exported to 45 countries in 2025.
Figures published on Thursday by HM Revenue and Customs confirm Scottish salmon remains the UK’s top food export, ahead of cheese and other popular British products such as lamb and beef.
Salmon Scotland said the 2025 total is a record volume sold at 111,000 tonnes, up nine per cent. By volume, Scottish salmon is the single largest export passing through Heathrow Airport, where it is transported on scheduled flights to international destinations to maintain freshness.
France continues to be the largest export market for Scottish salmon, accounting for 42 per cent of total export value, followed closely by the United States at 40 per cent.
Salmon is also the UK’s most popular fish, with sales in the 12 months to August 2025 rising 7.2 per cent to £1.5 billion (US$2 billion) amid rising demand.
"Scotland’s salmon sector is already one of the most heavily regulated in the world," said Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland.
"What we need is smarter, more effective regulation, not less. If government gets that right, the sector can support more jobs, investment, and economic growth."