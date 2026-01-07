Scottish Green Party calls for moratorium on salmon farm licensing

The Scottish Green Party has called on ministers to pause the licensing of new salmon farms in Scotland.
The party has cited one of the largest ever mass salmon escapes in 2025 and reports of the mistreatment of farmed salmon as its reasons for lobbying for the moratorium on licensing.
The party said an analysis of industry and regulatory data has found that over 250,000 fish died unexpectedly at Shetland’s salmon farms last October, part of the worst farmed salmon mortality figures since the 1980s.
The party also highlighted that a Mowi-operated salmon farm in the Highlands saw 75,000 salmon escape after damage caused by Storm Amy.
"Industrial salmon farming is damaging our coastal waters and polluting our seas, and the industry has refused to take the action that is needed to change this," Scottish Green MSP Ariane Burgess remarked.
"If salmon farms had stronger regulations, including for animal welfare and higher environmental standards then we could reduce the damage being done. That must include real, consequential penalties for breaches and those who do not comply."
The party said a pause would allow regulators to ensure existing rules are properly enforced and to address the true costs of salmon farming to Scotland's seas and other marine-based jobs.
There had also been calls for a moratorium on salmon farm licensing in Scotland in recent years. However, as reported then by the BBC, the earlier inquiries found "insufficient evidence" supporting a total ban and instead suggested the implementation of reforms.
Trade association Salmon Scotland has opposed the Greens' recent calls for a moratorium, saying it would be detrimental to the livelihoods of those who work in the Scottish salmon industry.
"Just weeks after an independent report revealed that Scottish salmon adds £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) to the economy and is a vital anchor for jobs and rural communities, Scots in the Highlands and Islands will be bitterly disappointed that a small group of elected representatives seem only interested in attacking their livelihoods and their future," Salmon Scotland said.