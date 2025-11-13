Study reveals salmon industry contributes £1b each year to Scotland's economy

Scottish salmon now adds a £1 billion (US$1.3 billion) a year to the country’s economy, a new independent study has revealed.
Analysis from Biggar Economics for local trade body Salmon Scotland has shown that the sector is one of the most important rural economic engines and a vital anchor for jobs, investment, and supply chain businesses across Scotland.
Its economic contribution has increased by a quarter over the past four years, driven by rising domestic and international demand.
The new report also finds salmon farming jobs pay an average of about £44,500 (US$58,400), around 16 per cent above Scotland’s typical salary, generating at least £37 million (US$49 million) in tax last year, with more through the supply chain.
Tavish Scott, Chief Executive of Salmon Scotland, said the report highlights the vital work of farmers across Scotland’s west coast and islands, with record exports and continued investment driving growth at home and overseas.
"Everyone in the sector is part of a global success story built on high environmental and welfare standards, producing one of the healthiest and best-tasting foods in the world," said Mr Scott.
"[The report] concludes that the sector provides stability and opportunity in fragile rural economies, underpinning year-round employment, investment, and community resilience," added Nikki Keddie, Director of Biggar Economics. "Each job in salmon farming generates above-average economic value, with productivity well ahead of the national average."
