Scotland's salmon exports to India projected to reach £130m by mid-2030s

Scottish salmon exports to India could deliver up to £130 million (US$180 million) over the next decade in a major boost to the economy, new figures reveal.

Trade organisation Salmon Scotland said producers are gearing up for a new drive into the market after last year’s UK-India trade deal promised to remove the tariffs that have held exports back.

Scottish salmon currently faces a 33 per cent import duty. However, that barrier is expected to be removed this year when the agreement comes into force.