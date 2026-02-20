Scientists develop new tank-based method for growing red seaweed

Researchers at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) said they have developed a successful tank-based method for growing the red seaweed variety Palmaria palmata, commonly known as dulse.

Researchers at SAMS in Oban have described "phenomenal" growth rates in the institute’s aquarium, observing a doubling in biomass every week.

P. palmata is consumed as a high-end food product. SAMS said it is 40 times more valuable per tonne than kelp and can be used in food, feed, dyes, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. However, the species is difficult to grow and, although it can be found along the Atlantic coast, natural stocks are limited.