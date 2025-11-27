Project shows viability of growing red algae with discharge water from salmon farming

Scientists at the Norwegian Institute of Food, Fisheries and Aquaculture Research (Nofima) have begun investigating the necessary conditions to successfully produce red algae with good growth rates and nice colour in the discharge water from land-based salmon production using recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

Nofima senior scientist Philip James and his colleagues conducted a series of trials with dulse (P. palmata), a red algae that has a relatively high value compared to other macroalgae. It is commonly used in food products as a seasoning and can be eaten dried or fresh.