ScaleAQ sells first closed sea cage system to Norwegian fish farmer

ScaleAQ has sold its first closed cage for fish farming in the sea, with the Norwegian fish farmer Hardingsmolt being the first buyer of the new closed solution.
Ben Øksnes, General Manager ScaleAQ CAS, stated, "We greatly appreciate that such an experienced player, with closed units, chooses our solution. We are really looking forward to a good collaboration on this."
The agreement involves the purchase of one cage, with an option for more, scheduled for delivery next autumn. The first stocking with post-smolt is planned for 2026, followed by food fish production in 2027. The cage will be located at the Koløy N site between Stord and Bømlo.
ScaleAQ noted that he timing aligns with the Norwegian Government's recently launched environmental flexibility scheme, which it said has increased attention around closed facilities.
The company stated its closed cage system meets all requirements in the new regulations. "It shows that we have really worked hard over the years to develop something that stands up very well," said Øksnes, highlighting the system's modularity.
Hardingsmolt General Manager Frode Sandven commented, "For us, [the new cage] will be a natural scale-up based on the same principles as the cages we have already been using since 2019.” Sandven added that the upscaling will enable better capacity utilisation.