Norway launches new incentive scheme for closed containment fish farming

The Norwegian Government has adopted a new scheme that will provide incentives for fish farmers to use closed production units.
The scheme makes it possible for companies that have had their production capacity reduced under the country's "traffic light" system to still utilise that reduced capacity, provided the production takes place in a qualifying closed facility.
"The scheme will contribute to the development of new forms of operation with a lower environmental impact than today's open cages," said Minister of Fisheries and the Oceans, Marianne Sivertsen Næss.
To qualify for the scheme, the closed production units must meet specific environmental requirements.
These include having a tight barrier to the surroundings, preventing the ingestion of eggs and the free-swimming stages of sea lice, the ability to collect sludge and feed residues, and having extra security against escapes. Farmers must have these characteristics externally verified and submit the documentation to the Directorate of Fisheries.
The government noted that it had strengthened the focus on preventing sea lice from entering the production units, both to avoid the scheme contributing to increased lice pressure in the surrounding environment and to safeguard the welfare and health of the fish within the farms.