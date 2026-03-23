Ireland to resume salmonid and spiny lobster exports to US

The Irish Government has lifted restrictions of exports of salmonids and spiny lobster to the United States, Ireland's Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority said on Friday, March 20.

This change followed an update to the comparability finding issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), granting Ireland equivalence for all its fisheries. This decision reverses the restrictions previously introduced and communicated to the industry in late 2025.

This means that exports from Ireland to the USA may now resume for salmonids from an aquaculture source farmed in Irish waters and spiny lobster caught with tangle nets in Irish waters.