VESSEL REVIEW | Naomi Jennifer – Scottish fish farm service company adds hybrid workboat to fleet
Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services has taken delivery of a new aquaculture service vessel built locally by Macduff Shipyards.
The 25- by 10.5-metre (82- by 34.4-foot) Naomi Jennifer is the 23rd vessel to join Inverlussa's current active fleet. She was designed by Macduff Ship Design to meet high environmental and operational standards and to comply with MCA Workboat Code 3 requirements.
The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar C18 IMO Tier III-compliant engines and a 130kWh hybrid battery system that can store electrical energy for use during operations. Macduff said this contributes to reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, and quieter running.
The rest of the propulsion setup includes a Caterpillar C12 auxiliary engine, 118kW and 36kW generators, a 170kW bow thruster, and a 105kW stern thruster.
Compact hull coupled with significant transport capacities
According to Inverlussa, Naomi Jennifer was developed in response to the increasing need for handling larger and heavier equipment at fish farms. These demands require more power, additional bollard pull, and higher lifting capability.
Alongside this, the higher loads imparted by the increased size of gear means that new more modern deck equipment is required to aid handling and maintain crew safety.
The vessel has been designed to support these requirements and is equipped with upgraded cranes, additional thrusters, and modern deck equipment including two HS.Marine cranes and SHM winches to assist with safe and efficient anchor handling, towing, and general farm operations.
Interiors laid out for greater safety and comfort
The wheelhouse is arranged with all-round visibility including full height windows aft to provide excellent visibility of the aft working deck. The wheelhouse has a main forward command position and an auxiliary station aft. There is also a communal area to port with a small pantry area.
Below the wheelhouse is a large area dedicated to electronics and accommodation ventilation.
The vessel offers a large communal galley/mess area with comfortable dining and lounge areas as well as a laundry room and a changing/drying room with toilet. Split between belowdeck and the main deck are five en suite cabins.
Macduff said all accommodation areas have been engineered with significant attention to reducing noise during operations, creating a quieter and more comfortable environment for the crew.
Belowdeck is split into five compartments: the forepeak, the crew accommodation, the engine room, a hold with a flush deck hatch, and steering gear space.
The other key equipment includes a fuel and water transfer system. Space is also available for a remotely operated vehicle to assist in fish pen inspections and maintenance.
Naomi Jennifer will have a crew of three on each rotation to ensure continuous operation at the fish farms where she will be deployed.