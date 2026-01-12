Naomi Jennifer
Naomi JenniferInverlussa Marine Services
Aquaculture

VESSEL REVIEW | Naomi Jennifer – Scottish fish farm service company adds hybrid workboat to fleet

Published on

Scottish aquaculture support company Inverlussa Marine Services has taken delivery of a new aquaculture service vessel built locally by Macduff Shipyards.

The 25- by 10.5-metre (82- by 34.4-foot) Naomi Jennifer is the 23rd vessel to join Inverlussa's current active fleet. She was designed by Macduff Ship Design to meet high environmental and operational standards and to comply with MCA Workboat Code 3 requirements.

Naomi Jennifer
Naomi JenniferInverlussa Marine Services

The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar C18 IMO Tier III-compliant engines and a 130kWh hybrid battery system that can store electrical energy for use during operations. Macduff said this contributes to reduced fuel consumption, lower emissions, and quieter running.

The rest of the propulsion setup includes a Caterpillar C12 auxiliary engine, 118kW and 36kW generators, a 170kW bow thruster, and a 105kW stern thruster.

Compact hull coupled with significant transport capacities

Naomi Jennifer
Naomi JenniferMacduff Group

According to Inverlussa, Naomi Jennifer was developed in response to the increasing need for handling larger and heavier equipment at fish farms. These demands require more power, additional bollard pull, and higher lifting capability.

Alongside this, the higher loads imparted by the increased size of gear means that new more modern deck equipment is required to aid handling and maintain crew safety.

The vessel has been designed to support these requirements and is equipped with upgraded cranes, additional thrusters, and modern deck equipment including two HS.Marine cranes and SHM winches to assist with safe and efficient anchor handling, towing, and general farm operations.

Interiors laid out for greater safety and comfort

Wheelhouse Naomi Jennifer
WheelhouseInverlussa Marine Services

The wheelhouse is arranged with all-round visibility including full height windows aft to provide excellent visibility of the aft working deck. The wheelhouse has a main forward command position and an auxiliary station aft. There is also a communal area to port with a small pantry area.

Below the wheelhouse is a large area dedicated to electronics and accommodation ventilation.

Mess Naomi Jennifer
MessInverlussa Marine Services

The vessel offers a large communal galley/mess area with comfortable dining and lounge areas as well as a laundry room and a changing/drying room with toilet. Split between belowdeck and the main deck are five en suite cabins.

Macduff said all accommodation areas have been engineered with significant attention to reducing noise during operations, creating a quieter and more comfortable environment for the crew.

Belowdeck is split into five compartments: the forepeak, the crew accommodation, the engine room, a hold with a flush deck hatch, and steering gear space.

The other key equipment includes a fuel and water transfer system. Space is also available for a remotely operated vehicle to assist in fish pen inspections and maintenance.

Naomi Jennifer will have a crew of three on each rotation to ensure continuous operation at the fish farms where she will be deployed.

Naomi Jennifer
Naomi JenniferInverlussa Marine Services
Naomi Jennifer GA
Naomi Jennifer
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Aquaculture support workboat
Classification: MCA Workboat Code 3
Flag: UK
Owner: Inverlussa Marine Services, UK
Designer: Macduff Ship Design, UK
Builder: Macduff Shipyards, UK
Length overall: 25 metres (82 feet)
Beam: 10.5 metres (34.4 feet)
Draught: 2.5 metres (8.2 feet)
Depth: 3.6 metres (12 feet)
Main engines: 2 x Caterpillar C18
Auxiliary engine: Caterpillar C12
Generators: 118 kW; 36 kW
Side thrusters: 170 kW; 105 kW
Maximum speed: 10 knots
Bollard pull: 17 tons
Batteries: 130 kWh
Winches: 2 x SHM
Capstans: 3
Cranes: HS.Marine AK79; HS.Marine AK145
Other deck equipment: SHM mooring lock; SHM chain lock; SHM towing pins
Other equipment installed: Fuel and water transfer system
Interior fitout: Toilets
Fuel capacity: 54 cubic metres (14,000 gallons)
Freshwater capacity: 37 cubic metres (9,800 gallons)
Accommodation: Cabins; galley/mess; lounges; changing room
Crew: 3
Operational area: Scotland, UK
Europe
United Kingdom
Scotland
Macduff Ship Design
Macduff Shipyards
Inverlussa Marine Services
Naomi Jennifer
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com