VESSEL REVIEW | Naomi Jennifer – Scottish fish farm service company adds hybrid workboat to fleet

According to Inverlussa, Naomi Jennifer was developed in response to the increasing need for handling larger and heavier equipment at fish farms. These demands require more power, additional bollard pull, and higher lifting capability.

Alongside this, the higher loads imparted by the increased size of gear means that new more modern deck equipment is required to aid handling and maintain crew safety.

The vessel has been designed to support these requirements and is equipped with upgraded cranes, additional thrusters, and modern deck equipment including two HS.Marine cranes and SHM winches to assist with safe and efficient anchor handling, towing, and general farm operations.