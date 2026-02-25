Grieg Seafood returns to profit following asset divestments

Grieg Seafood reported a harvest of 7,372 tonnes during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8,074 tonnes in the same period of the previous year. The company achieved an operational profit per kilogramme of NOK20.7 ($1.97) in its Rogaland farming operations.

Freshwater production in Rogaland remained robust with the average smolt size exceeding one kilogram in 2025, according to the company. It entered the quarter close to maximum biomass capacity following a recovery from a difficult third quarter and ended the period with a capacity utilisation of 98 per cent.

Grieg Seafood completed the sale of its operations in Canada and Finnmark during the quarter. It noted that the proceeds from these sales were utilised to repay a significant portion of its outstanding debt.