Grieg Seafood returns to profit following asset divestments

Grieg Seafood reported a harvest of 7,372 tonnes during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 8,074 tonnes in the same period of the previous year. The company achieved an operational profit per kilogramme of NOK20.7 ($1.97) in its Rogaland farming operations.
Freshwater production in Rogaland remained robust with the average smolt size exceeding one kilogram in 2025, according to the company. It entered the quarter close to maximum biomass capacity following a recovery from a difficult third quarter and ended the period with a capacity utilisation of 98 per cent.
Grieg Seafood completed the sale of its operations in Canada and Finnmark during the quarter. It noted that the proceeds from these sales were utilised to repay a significant portion of its outstanding debt.
The company reclassified its hybrid bond as debt on a temporary basis due to a bondholder put-option period. It explained that the bond will revert to equity once this specific period concludes.
The board of directors reached a decision in principle to distribute NOK4 billion to shareholders. A formal decision is anticipated by the company once the interim balance sheet as of January 31, 2026 is finalised and audited.
Grieg Seafood expects to issue a call for an extraordinary general assembly at the end of March. In the first quarter of 2026, the company entered into a NOK2 billion revolving credit facility agreement with Nordea and SEB.