Grieg Seafood completes asset sale to Mitsubishi-owned Cermaq Group

Grieg Seafood has successfully completed the sale of its operations in Finnmark and Canada to Cermaq Group. The transaction was finalised on December 29, 2025 following the agreement first announced in July 2025.

The deal was based on an agreed enterprise value of NOK10.2 billion ($1.01 billion) on a cash and debt free basis. This valuation assumed a normalised working capital for the transferred business units.