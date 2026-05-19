Grieg Seafood reports challenging Q1 following asset divestments

Grieg Seafood reported that its first quarter of 2026 was a transitional period heavily impacted by biological challenges and high restructuring costs. Highlighting this shift, group sales revenues for the quarter rose to NOK1.014 billion ($109.4 million) from NOK935 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Operational profit decreased to NOK1 million during the period, down from NOK200 million in the first quarter of 2025.

This decline was driven by lower market prices, elevated farming costs, and increased salmon mortality, which reduced the share of superior-quality fish to 59 per cent from 83 per cent in the prior year.