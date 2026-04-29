AWARDS 2025 | Best Large Fish Farm Support Vessel – Whekenui – Southern Ocean Solutions

This versatile, multi-purpose fish farm support workboat recently delivered to New Zealand was designed by Australian firm Southern Ocean Solutions (SOS) and built in Vietnam.

Its highly flexible, multi-functional layout and efficient design were tailored for demanding aquaculture operations, and Whekenui supports a wide range of daily tasks including feed transport and discharge, mort recovery, mooring support, towing, power supply, personnel transport, and data collection around both inshore and offshore salmon leases.

With self-contained accommodation for five crew and strong performance in exposed offshore conditions, Whekenui is a highly capable, efficient workboat purpose-built for modern New Zealand salmon farming.