VESSEL REVIEW | Whekenui – New Zealand King Salmon acquires fish farm support workboat

The workboat was designed to be flexible and efficient and to be able to perform a multitude of tasks safely and effectively. The hull form was specifically designed to allow higher steaming speeds in rougher weather, while minimising fuel consumption and emissions.

The vessel is powered by two Cummins N855 diesel engines connected to D-I gearboxes. This configuration can deliver a maximum speed of 11.3 knots, a cruising speed of 10 knots, and a bollard pull of approximately nine tonnes.

The propulsion machinery also includes a Cummins 48T 40ekW and two Cummins 6CT 140ekW generators.