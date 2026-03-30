Atlantic Sapphire secures $10m bridge loan as it seeks to avoid default

Aquaculture company Atlantic Sapphire entered into a bridge loan agreement for an aggregate amount of up to $10 million, according to a company statement on March 28.

This funding is being provided by an investor group and is structured to be payable in two tranches of $5 million each.

The loan carries an interest rate of 12 per cent per annum and includes an origination fee of 15 per cent of the principal.

Under current terms, the facility matures on May 15, 2026, though this date may be extended if the parties reach an agreement on a potential refinancing.