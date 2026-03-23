Atlantic Sapphire seeks up to $30m to avoid technical default

Aquaculture company Atlantic Sapphire announced on March 23 that it requires between $25 million and $30 million in additional funding to maintain its operations. This capital is intended to provide enough liquidity for the business to reach an EBITDA break-even point for its phase one facility.

The Miami-based firm is currently in negotiations with its primary shareholders and stakeholders to obtain the necessary financing. While no final agreement has been reached, the board of directors believes it is reasonable to expect new capital can be secured through changes to the capital structure.

Following an update to its financial calendar, the group has extended its closed period to allow major investors to finalise a funding deal.