Andfjord Salmon reports accelerating growth at Kvalnes facility

Andfjord Salmon Group has reported that biological performance at its Kvalnes facility on Andøya continues to exceed expectations, with fish in one pool reaching an average weight of one kilogram ahead of schedule. Total standing biomass at the site has surpassed 650 tonnes.

In pool K0, the salmon have reached an average weight of 1,007 grams, which the company stated is nearly 30 per cent above the growth table provided by Skretting.

Martin Rasmussen, the Chief Executive Officer of Andfjord Salmon, said, “This confirms both the robustness of the biology and the efficiency of our flow-through system.” The pool currently holds 354 tonnes of live salmon with an accumulated survival rate of 99.74 per cent and a feed conversion ratio of 0.93.