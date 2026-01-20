Andfjord Salmon reports accelerating growth at Kvalnes facility

Andfjord Salmon Group has reported that biological performance at its Kvalnes facility on Andøya continues to exceed expectations, with fish in one pool reaching an average weight of one kilogram ahead of schedule. Total standing biomass at the site has surpassed 650 tonnes.
In pool K0, the salmon have reached an average weight of 1,007 grams, which the company stated is nearly 30 per cent above the growth table provided by Skretting.
Martin Rasmussen, the Chief Executive Officer of Andfjord Salmon, said, “This confirms both the robustness of the biology and the efficiency of our flow-through system.” The pool currently holds 354 tonnes of live salmon with an accumulated survival rate of 99.74 per cent and a feed conversion ratio of 0.93.
Growth in pool K1 has also strengthened, with an average fish weight exceeding 400 grams. According to the company, growth is running approximately 25 per cent above the full-cycle table and reached 40 to 50 per cent above the table during the past two weeks.
This pool has an accumulated survival rate of 99.68 per cent and a feed conversion ratio of 0.85. Rasmussen stated that the acceleration in the pool is "particularly encouraging."
The company released approximately 350,000 smolt into pool K0 on September 30 and around 750,000 smolt into pool K1 between November 10 and November 12. Growth has been supported by water temperatures of approximately six degrees Celsius, which are one degree higher than the previous production cycle.
Contractors Entreprenør Harald Nilsen and Norne are currently carrying out construction work at the facility. Andfjord Salmon said it is preparing for a legal dispute against its former main contractor, a matter that the company stated is, "expected to develop into formal litigation."