Andfjord Salmon files $99m claim against main facility contractor

The claim seeks recovery of incurred costs attributed to the contractor's execution of construction methods, insufficient cost control, and inadequate project management.

It reflects previously communicated budget revisions, including a NOK500 million increase in capital expenditure announced on May 28.

Andfjord Salmon stated that while the construction method itself is "sound", the issues stem from the contractor's inability to deliver within the agreed cost framework. Consequently, the company has withheld further payment of invoices to AF Hæhre and Contur.