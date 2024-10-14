COLUMN | DEI: a flawed policy in crewing ships [An Innocent Australian]

Some 256 years later, on a Saturday afternoon earlier this month, my Samoan friends were on the south coast beach having a dress rehearsal barbecue for the imminent visit by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and all the heads of the Commonwealth for the CHOGM meeting.

Like most Samoans, my friends have more than a passing knowledge of things maritime, and they observed this high-sided ship, very close to the “lee” shore with a strong breeze, slowly moving as is required for hydrographic duties. A “lee” shore is where the wind is blowing the ship towards the shore.