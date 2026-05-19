Queensland Government establishes Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority

The Queensland Government has passed the Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority Bill, thus establishing a dedicated authority focused on the long-term management and sustainability of the Sunshine Coast’s waterways.

The Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority (SCWA) will formally commence operations on July 1, 2026, "delivering a stronger local focus on waterways management, navigation access, sustainable waterways, and long-term planning for the region," the state government said in a statement.

The SCWA will oversee waterways from Pumicestone Passage to the Noosa River and Noosa Lakes, including the Mooloolah River and the Mooloolaba State Boat Harbour.