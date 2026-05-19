Queensland Government establishes Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority

The Queensland Government has passed the Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority Bill, thus establishing a dedicated authority focused on the long-term management and sustainability of the Sunshine Coast’s waterways.
The Sunshine Coast Waterways Authority (SCWA) will formally commence operations on July 1, 2026, "delivering a stronger local focus on waterways management, navigation access, sustainable waterways, and long-term planning for the region," the state government said in a statement.
The SCWA will oversee waterways from Pumicestone Passage to the Noosa River and Noosa Lakes, including the Mooloolah River and the Mooloolaba State Boat Harbour.
The authority will be responsible for long-term marine planning, dredging and maintenance of declared channels, and the delivery and upkeep of essential marine infrastructure such as jetties, aids to navigation and boat ramps.
Maritime Safety Queensland will continue to serve as the state’s maritime regulator, remaining responsible for marine safety including on-water compliance, education and enforcement, as well as marine pollution and emergency response to ensure consistency across all Queensland coastal waters.