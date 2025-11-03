Who's Who: Maritime Movements for September/October 2025

Roger Kelly has been promoted to Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division. He succeeds Matt Mulherin Jr., who has been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain and Strategic Sourcing at NNS.

Kelly will have overall responsibility for contracts, pricing, and export/import licencing and compliance for NNS. He will report to Don Godwin, NNS Vice President of Business Management and Chief Financial Officer.

Starting his career with the company in 1999 as a nuclear engineer, Kelly supported the Virginia-class submarine program. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility across business management, most recently serving as director of contracts and pricing, overseeing all new construction contracts at the shipyard.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA, both from Old Dominion University.