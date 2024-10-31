Who’s Who: Maritime Movements for September/October 2024

Maritime consultancy TMC Marine has confirmed the appointment of Gilmark D. Mello to its global marine engineering team as the company continues to scale its operations and scope of consultancy services in the UK, the USA, and Asia.

Mello is a Chartered Engineer with broad maritime experience including technical expertise gained as a chief engineer on board ships. He joins TMC Marine from Lloyd’s Register where, as a Senior Sustainability Specialist, he utilised his extensive technical expertise in assessing the viability and safety aspects of maritime decarbonisation pathways including onboard carbon capture and the deployment of alternative fuels.