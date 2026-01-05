Who's Who: Maritime Movements for November/December 2025

Meg O’Neill has been selected to serve as the new Chief Executive Officer of BP effective April 1, 2026.

O’Neill is currently CEO of Woodside Energy, a position she has held for the last four years. Following her departure, Woodside will appoint Liz Westcott as Astinc CEO.

Prior to joining Woodside in 2018 as Chief Operating Officer, O’Neill held various positions with ExxonMobil. These include Vice President of ExxonMobil Development’s Africa operations and Executive Advisor to the Chairman and CEO.

O’Neill has degrees in both chemical engineering and ocean engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.