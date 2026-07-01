Who's Who: Maritime Movements for May/June 2026

Gene Miller has been chosen to serve as President of Austal USA, effective immediately. Miller has served as interim president since February 16, 2026, following the planned retirement of former President Michelle Kruger.

Miller’s selection follows a comprehensive three-month search conducted by the company’s board of managers.

Miller’s career spans more than three decades in naval architecture and shipbuilding. Prior to joining Austal USA as Chief Operating Officer in 2024, he held senior leadership roles across the industry. At Ingalls Shipbuilding, he served as Director for amphibious ship programs. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, serving in a variety of engineering, operational and program management leadership roles before rising to vice president of programs and planning.

Miller is a graduate of Webb Institute and MIT.

Austal USA also recently welcomed three new members to the company’s senior leadership team: Michael Pruitt, Vice President of Surface Ship Programs; Michael Oberdorf, Vice President of Submarine Programs; and Andrew Hinkebein, Director of State and Local Government Relations.

With over 25 years of experience directing large-scale shipbuilding activities, Pruitt has managed multi-billion-dollar navy surface ship portfolios at both Huntington Ingalls Industries and Northrop Grumman Shipbuilding. His expertise spans production efficiency, supply chain management, and workforce training development.

Pruitt holds a Bachelor of Science in Business.

Oberdorf is a retired US Navy officer and a qualified nuclear engineer with a master’s of science in electrical engineering and a military career that spanned over 30 years. He brings deep expertise in nuclear submarine operations, navy program funding, and strong relationships with senior leaders. He joined Austal USA from Bath Iron Works where he was senior director of operations.

As director of local and state government affairs, Hinkebein will lead Austal USA’s engagement efforts with state and local governments, economic development organisations, community stakeholders, and strategic partners. He will also oversee Austal USA’s external communications initiatives.

A US Marine Corps veteran, Hinkebein brings extensive experience in the areas of government affairs, public policy, economic development, and maritime defence. Most recently, he served as Director of Government Affairs for Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding, where he worked with federal, state, and local stakeholders to advance shipbuilding initiatives, workforce development efforts, infrastructure investments, and defence industrial base priorities.

Hinkebein previously served as State Director for US Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, overseeing statewide operations and stakeholder engagement across Alabama. He also served on the staff of Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi, where he worked on issues involving national defence, shipbuilding programs, economic development, and strategic investments supporting the US defence industrial base.