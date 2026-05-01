Who's Who: Maritime Movements for March/April 2026

Svitzer has appointed Eduardo Beser as Managing Director for its Brazil operations, succeeding Daniel Reedtz Cohen, who now serves as the Managing Director for Svitzer Americas, based in Panama City.

In his new role, Beser will lead Svitzer’s operations in Brazil, focusing on strengthening service delivery, supporting customers’ evolving needs, and advancing the company’s strategic growth ambitions in the region.

Beser holds an MSc in Engineering and an MBA, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the shipping industry across commercial, operational, and executive leadership roles.

Teledyne Technologies has promoted Gregoire Outters to President of the Teledyne Marine Group. In this role, he will continue to lead the group’s maritime businesses in the digital imaging segment and will assume responsibility for Teledyne's Marine businesses in the instrumentation segment, effective immediately.

Outters has more than 23 years of experience in thermal imaging and 13 years in the maritime industry. He joined Cedip Infrared Systems in Paris in 2003, where he progressed into senior leadership roles and later served as General Manager following FLIR Systems's 2008 acquisition of Cedip.

In 2013, Outters relocated to the UK to lead the Raymarine business of FLIR and continued to serve in that leadership role following Teledyne's 2021 acquisition of FLIR. Most recently, he has served as the Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Maritime businesses in Teledyne's digital imaging segment.