Who’s Who: Maritime Movements for July/August 2025

Alex Barrell will take over as the new Executive Director, Response, of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) effective September 15, 2025.

With 30 years’ experience across the maritime, regulatory and emergency management sectors, Barrell currently serves as Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer at Marine Rescue NSW, where he previously held the role of Deputy Commissioner, Operations and Capability. His career includes frontline service at NSW Police Force and senior executive roles at NSW Maritime.

In his role as Executive Director, Barrell will be based in Canberra and will oversee AMSA’s Response Centre, which coordinates search and rescue operations across Australia’s maritime and aviation regions.

He will also oversee AMSA’s infrastructure supporting navigation safety and high-value aviation and surface assets. This includes about 480 aids to navigation, the Challenger aircraft fleet used in incident response, and the Reef Keeper emergency towing vessel tasked with protecting the marine environment in the Torres Strait and Great Barrier Reef.