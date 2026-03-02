Who's Who: Maritime Movements for January/February 2026

The board of directors of Saam Towage has appointed Hernán Gómez as its new General Manager effective February 1, 2026, replacing Macario Valdés who served for 10 years in the role.

Gómez is a certified industrial civil engineer with a diploma in transportation engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Since 2020, he has led the Saam Towage division.

Gómez joined Saam as Development Manager, and then took over as Administration and Finance Manager. Before joining the company, he served as Deputy Manager of Development at Quiñenco, a holding company that controls 66 per cent of Saam, which he joined in 2015 after finishing his studies in the United States.

Danish shipping company DFDS has appointed Michael Hansen to be its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026. Hansen, currently President and CEO of Hempel, will succeed Torben Carlsen, who is expected to step down on the same date.

Prior to working with Hempel, Hansen spent nearly two decades with A.P. Moller – Maersk, holding senior management roles across Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, including CEO of Seago Line and Global Head of Sales for Maersk Line.