Who's Who: Maritime Movements for January/February 2026

WORK BOAT WORLD:
Unmanned systems specialist Nauticus Robotics has appointed Dr Kjerstin Easton as Vice President of Software.
Easton brings more than a decade of software development leadership. At X, the Moonshot Factory (formerly Google X), she led marine-focused AI and autonomy teams at Tidal developing real-world robotic systems. She previously led robotic perception at X's Everyday Robots and held senior engineering roles at Google Geo and Apple Maps Special Projects.
Most recently, she led the engineering organisation that launched a new site monitoring product while employed at Vantor (formerly Maxar Technologies).
Easton holds a Ph.D. in Robotics from Caltech.
Chuck Claunch has meanwhile been appointed as Nauticus' Chief Software Architect and Principal Software Engineer. He brings extensive experience across multiple robotic platforms and autonomy architectures, and his expertise in networked robotics will support integration of Nauticus systems into broader defence and commercial robotic mosaics.
Lastly, Jason Close has transitioned into the newly created role of Vice President of Growth and Go-To-Market at Nauticus. In this role, he will lead global go-to-market execution, product sales, and revenue growth initiatives across Nauticus’ various divisions.
Close's mandate includes expanding product sales and enterprise adoption; strengthening strategic customer partnerships; leading product marketing; and hiighlighting Nauticus' expanded manufacturing plans.
The board of directors of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) has appointed John W. Chidsey, a Director of NCLH, as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 12, 2026.
Chidsey succeeds Harry Sommer, who is stepping down as President and CEO and as a Director of NCLH.
He most recently served as CEO of Subway Restaurants for five years. He was appointed to the NCLH board of directors in February 2025 and previously served on the board from 2013 to 2022.
Daniel Marks has been appointed Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Marks succeeds Stephen Fitts, who has been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls and is succeeding Scott Weldon who retired at the end of December 2025.
In this role, Marks will be responsible for contract administration, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for Ingalls. He will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls Vice President of Business Management and Chief Financial Officer.
Marks began his career at HII in 2007 as an analyst in cost estimating. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including cost estimating manager, finance manager, LPD business manager and director of business management.
The board of directors of Saam Towage has appointed Hernán Gómez as its new General Manager effective February 1, 2026, replacing Macario Valdés who served for 10 years in the role.
Gómez is a certified industrial civil engineer with a diploma in transportation engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Since 2020, he has led the Saam Towage division.
Gómez joined Saam as Development Manager, and then took over as Administration and Finance Manager. Before joining the company, he served as Deputy Manager of Development at Quiñenco, a holding company that controls 66 per cent of Saam, which he joined in 2015 after finishing his studies in the United States.
Danish shipping company DFDS has appointed Michael Hansen to be its new President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026. Hansen, currently President and CEO of Hempel, will succeed Torben Carlsen, who is expected to step down on the same date.
Prior to working with Hempel, Hansen spent nearly two decades with A.P. Moller – Maersk, holding senior management roles across Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, including CEO of Seago Line and Global Head of Sales for Maersk Line.
SHIP WORLD:
Tanker operator DHT Holdings has appointed Erik Bartnes to its board of directors, effective March 1, 2026.
Bartnes was one of the co-founders of Hafnia Tankers in 2010, and he served as executive chair until the merger between Hafnia Tankers and BW Tankers in January 2019. He served as a director on Hafnia’s board until 2025.
Bartnes is currently chair of Castel and Trobo and a board member of Pareto Asset Management and Premium Maritime Fund, among others.
He holds a LizRerPol degree from the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.
Ports of Indiana has appointed Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial Officer to lead its strategic growth efforts. He brings three decades of expertise in real estate, sales, marketing, and economic development to the state port authority, which manages multimodal property across Indiana.
Jacoba, who has previously worked at the Lauth Group, Indy Chamber and Volumod Indy, will be the first Chief Commercial Officer of Ports of Indiana.
Most recently, Jacoba served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Volumod Indy, where he served as a member of the leadership team. Prior to that, he worked at the Lauth Group for six years, serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development.
Jacoba also spent eight years in key leadership roles with Indy Chamber, has worked as a real estate broker at Keller Williams, and served on multiple local economic development councils. He is a certified commercial investment member and received his MBA from Ball State University and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University.