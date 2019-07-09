VESSEL REVIEW | Italian aluminium landing craft for pollution control duties

Speranza is a tough, aluminium workboat of 8.6 metres in length with an enclosed wheelhouse, recently delivered to Sicilian operator Onofaro Antonino based in the port of Messina, Italy.

Speranza is a multi-purpose ecological vessel powered by Volvo’s Aquamatic DuoProp propulsion system and suitable for a variety of demanding applications. She has been specifically configured for debris collection in harbours and protected waterways, as well as firefighting duties and oil spill response with a skimmer.

“Specifically designed to perform well even in difficult conditions, with a planing hull, this boat offers huge deck space and loading capability but at the same time can be easily trailered,” commented designer Giuseppe Filippone.

The large open deck area, compartmentalised aluminium hull construction, self-bailing deck and a drop down bow door make for a tough and efficient workboat, fully capable of performing its various duties.

Construction is of marine grade, fully welded aluminium alloy of five and six-millimetre thickness. The pilothouse is accessed through a sliding door and is equipped with air-conditioning/heating.

The bow door is 1.35 metres wide and of heavy-duty construction, operated manually or by electric winch.

Speranza
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Pollution control boat
Classification: RINA
Owner: Onofaro Antonino, Italy
Designer: Giuseppe Filippone, Italy
Builder: Lavamposto, Italy
Length: 8.60 metres
Beam: 2.55 metres
Draught: 0.55 metres
Height above waterline (cabin): 2.27 metres
Displacement:

2,550 kg (light);

3,850 kg (full load)
Maximum load: 1,300 kg
Propulsion: Volvo Penta Aquamatic DuoProp
Maximum speed: 27 knots
Fuel capacity: 300 litres
