Whiskey Project Group kicks off manufacturing activities in US

Australian boatbuilder the Whiskey Project Group (TWPG) has formally opened its new manufacturing facility in the town of Edenton in North Carolina, the company said earlier this week.

TWPG said the Edenton facility will serve as the primary hub for the build and delivery of its full Naiad commercial vessel range across the Americas.

The company added that the new US base will not only enhance service capabilities but also streamline the delivery of Naiad's rigid inflatable boats to commercial and government clients across North and South America.