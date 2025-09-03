Whiskey Project Group kicks off manufacturing activities in US
Australian boatbuilder the Whiskey Project Group (TWPG) has formally opened its new manufacturing facility in the town of Edenton in North Carolina, the company said earlier this week.
TWPG said the Edenton facility will serve as the primary hub for the build and delivery of its full Naiad commercial vessel range across the Americas.
The company added that the new US base will not only enhance service capabilities but also streamline the delivery of Naiad's rigid inflatable boats to commercial and government clients across North and South America.
TWPG’s new US headquarters covers an area of 50 acres (20 hectares) and has both shipbuilding and warehousing facilities. The fabrication space takes up 100,000 square feet (9,000 square metres) and will house equipment for building both aluminium- and composite-hulled vessels.
Among the first vessels to be built at the Edenton facility are new multi-mission reconnaissance craft (MMRC) for the US military. TWPG will be supplying multiple examples of 30-foot (eight-metre) and 40-foot (11-metre) variants of the MMRC to the US Marine Corps in fulfilment of a US$20.5 million contract.