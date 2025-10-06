VESSEL REVIEW | New lake patrol and rescue RIB for Hall County Sheriff's Office in Georgia
When the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in northeastern Georgia decided to acquire a new lake patrol craft, it turned to North Carolina boatbuilder Fluid Marine to satisfy the requirement.
The delivered vessel is a 29-foot (8.8-metre) cabin rigid inflatable boat (RIB), which the HSCO’s Marine Unit will operate primarily within Lake Lanier, a reservoir spanning 47,000 acres (19,000 hectares).
“The agency wanted a vessel they could rely on for every mission — one that combined durability, functionality, and ease of operation,” Blake Young, Fluid Marine’s Government Sales Manager – Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, told Baird Maritime.
Built for all-weather use
“Having a reliable platform was the top priority, so we walked them through every step of the selection and customisation process to ensure the boat met their exact needs. Even after delivery, we continue to check in with them, making sure the vessel performs as promised and maintains the high standard of reliability they expected.”
In addition to lake patrols, the HCSO Marine Unit provides security for bridges and dams and collaborates with agencies such as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Department of Homeland Security.
Young said that since Lake Lanier boasts nearly 700 miles (1,100 kilometres) of shoreline, covering such a large area using smaller or slower boats reduces response times. Also, it was found that working with other agencies will require a platform with advanced electronics, communications gear, and interoperability.
“Deputies patrol in all seasons,” added Young. “Exposure to heat, storms, and cold makes open boats tough for long shifts.” A cabin RIB design was therefore selected to ensure protection for the crew and the electronics.
The boat also needed to be suitable for swift retrieval of drowning victims or boaters in distress. The cabin RIB was built to address that need, whereas the HCSO’s older vessels lacked the necessary deck space, speed, or rescue equipment.
Electronics suitable for emergency response
“Lake Lanier gets heavy recreational traffic, i.e., wake boats, houseboats, and jet skis,” said Young. “A stable, purpose-built platform reduces the risk to deputies.”
The boat is powered by twin Mercury 225hp (168kW) outboards with stainless steel propellers.
The electronics suite includes a Raymarine package configured to enhance patrol and rescue operations. Key features include dual Axiom displays, a RealVision 3D CHIRP transducer for detailed underwater imaging, a closed-dome radar with Doppler for collision avoidance, an i70s instrument display, and a Ray53 VHF radio.
Also fitted are a siren/PA system as well as LED searchlights and flashing blue/white lights.
“A highlight of the system is the FLIR M232 thermal camera, offering 360 degrees pan-and-tilt with 4x zoom, capable of detecting people up to 1,500 feet (460 metres) and vessels up to 0.67 nautical miles away,” Young told Baird Maritime.
The coxswain and another crewmember sit on Shockwave shock-mitigation seats that reduce fatigue and provide protection during long patrols in rough water. The cabin itself has bench seating for up to 14 additional personnel, impact glass windscreens and side windows, while reinforced stainless steel Samson posts are fitted at the front and rear.
Aluminum rope guards ensure added protection for the outboards, especially during high-intensity manoeuvres.
“The two-inch (51mm) aluminium beaching keel allows operators to safely beach the vessel without worrying about hull damage,” said Young. “It also provides added protection against submerged objects, giving deputies confidence when approaching shallow or unpredictable areas during patrols or rescue operations.”
Capability proven early on
As with other Fluid Marine boats, the new RIB boasts removeable Hypalon tubes and a V-shaped FRP hull. The latter ensures durability and manoeuvrability under a range of sea states in addition to being lightweight to help reduce fuel consumption.
Young remarked that the HCSO Marine Unit’s deputies responded to an urgent call for assistance just one week after their new RIB was delivered.
“On the July 4th weekend, they were nearby when a boat exploded, injuring seven people,” Young told Baird Maritime. “Thanks to their immediate response, aided by having a reliable waterborne asset, lives were saved, and the importance of a ready and capable marine unit was unmistakably clear.”