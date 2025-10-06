VESSEL REVIEW | New lake patrol and rescue RIB for Hall County Sheriff's Office in Georgia

When the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in northeastern Georgia decided to acquire a new lake patrol craft, it turned to North Carolina boatbuilder Fluid Marine to satisfy the requirement.

The delivered vessel is a 29-foot (8.8-metre) cabin rigid inflatable boat (RIB), which the HSCO’s Marine Unit will operate primarily within Lake Lanier, a reservoir spanning 47,000 acres (19,000 hectares).

“The agency wanted a vessel they could rely on for every mission — one that combined durability, functionality, and ease of operation,” Blake Young, Fluid Marine’s Government Sales Manager – Northeast/Mid-Atlantic, told Baird Maritime.