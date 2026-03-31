VESSEL REVIEW | Megaptera – Whale watching RIB for operation off South Africa's West Coast

Southern Right Charters, a South African tour operator that specialises in providing whale watching excursions, has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) built by local company Gemini Marine.

Named after a genus of humpback whale, the 8.8-metre (29-foot) Megaptera (silent “P”) was specifically designed as a high‑capacity offshore adventure tourism platform, optimised to safely and comfortably carry up to 14 persons including the coxswain.

“The vessel is purpose‑built rather than adapted from a leisure design,” Gerhard Neethling, CEO of Gemini Marine, told Baird Maritime. “Heavy‑duty grab rails, strategically positioned handholds, and a deep central console provide protection from spray and wind, while also creating a secure operating environment. A unique elevated aft viewing platform enhances passenger experience by providing a higher vantage point, particularly suited to whale‑watching operations.”