VESSEL REVIEW | Makai – Fast and agile whale-watching RIB for Hawaii tour operator
Maui-based tour company Makai Adventures has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB).
Named Makai ("Towards the sea"), the 41-foot (12-metre) custom boat utilises a design developed by the Whiskey Project Group's New Zealand-based company Naiad.
Capable of transporting up to 40 passengers plus two crew, the RIB combines an aluminium hull with a 19-degree progressive deadrise, welded lifting strakes and watertight bulkheads, providing improved stability, ride comfort and seaworthiness across a wide range of operating conditions.
Capable of fast, stable transits
The boat is powered by twin Yamaha XTO Offshore 450hp (340kW) outboards. An integrated Yamaha Helm Master EX electronic control system with electronic steering provides precise handling and intuitive manoeuvrability, while Zipwake dynamic trim control will automatically optimise pitch and roll for enhanced passenger comfort.
The engines deliver high speeds, allowing for faster transits to areas where whales are found, while the hull shape keeps the RIB stable and comfortable. An outer guardrail protects the outboards from impact damage.
Layout ensuring safety and ease of movement
The deck layout prioritises passenger flow, safety, and flexibility. The seating options include multiple bench configurations with premium cushions and integrated storage for dive gear, accommodating group tours while maintaining open deck space.
Fold-down gunwale seating, adjustable table/bench arrangements, and removable cooler seating meanwhile allow the layout to be adapted to a variety of tour and activity profiles.
Multiple access points to and from the water
The vessel has an all-aluminium canopy that nearly covers the whole deck while her boarding arrangement combines “swim club” style doors with stern ladders outboard of the engines. A freshwater rinse-down shower is also fitted.
Built for high-traffic boarding and water access, the vessel features side drop doors with swim ladders, aft swim platforms, multiple boarding ladders, and robust handrail systems throughout.
The D-shaped foam collar system with heavy-duty polyurethane outer skins enhances impact protection and durability in commercial service environments.
A fully enclosed head compartment with freshwater flush toilet, sink and solar ventilation supports longer excursions, while an integrated electronics suite – including Garmin navigation, AIS, VHF, radar-ready networking and Fusion audio — ensures situational awareness and onboard communication for crew and guests alike.