VESSEL REVIEW | Makai – Fast and agile whale-watching RIB for Hawaii tour operator

Maui-based tour company Makai Adventures has taken delivery of a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB).

Named Makai ("Towards the sea"), the 41-foot (12-metre) custom boat utilises a design developed by the Whiskey Project Group's New Zealand-based company Naiad.

Capable of transporting up to 40 passengers plus two crew, the RIB combines an aluminium hull with a 19-degree progressive deadrise, welded lifting strakes and watertight bulkheads, providing improved stability, ride comfort and seaworthiness across a wide range of operating conditions.